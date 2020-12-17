Responsible Business

Burger King UK Lets Local Eateries Advertise On Its Instagram For Free

With "There's more to life than the Whopper" campaign, the fast-food giant is inviting local restaurants to advertise on its Instagram handle for free and urging people to go out to eat or get takeout, and not just from Burger King.

The Logical Indian Crew
Others/World   |   17 Dec 2020 7:58 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
Burger King UK Lets Local Eateries Advertise On Its Instagram For Free

Image Credits: Business Standard, Instagram/Burger King

Burger King UK is garnering praises from people across the world for stepping in to support the smaller, local eateries amid the on-going coronavirus pandemic. The fast-food giant has made its Instagram account available to the restaurants for free, to let them advertise their dishes.

It urged people to continue to go out to eat or get takeout, and not just from Burger King.

In their statement, Burger King UK said, "There's Roti King, Sultan's Palace, Tayyab's, Eco, Dumplings Legend, Ochi's. In short, there are many great dishes from thousands of restaurants that deserve to be as famous as the Whopper. As we head into tier three across more parts of the country, it's clear independent restaurants need all our support. So we've decided to give you a break from our burger pics and make our Instagram available to all these restaurants. Until they can reopen, they can advertise on our Instagram for free."

Moreover, Burger King UK also specified the details required for local restaurants to share pictures on their Instagram account.

Whopper is the name of the global fast-food chain's flagship burger and is a hit with the foodies.

The restaurants that want to take part to use the brand's platform for promoting their products can upload their posts to Instagram with hashtag #WhopperAndFriends, and Burger King will repost them on its own Instagram account to its more than 30,000 followers.

Many local restaurants already have their dishes featured on the brand's social media platform.


In November, Burger King had urged its customers to order from McDonald's and other rival restaurants. "We never thought we'd be asking you to do this. Just like we never thought we'd be encouraging you to order from KFC, Subway, Domino's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Five Guys, Greggs, Taco Bell, Papa John's, Leo... or any of the other independent food outlets, too numerous to mention here. In short, from any of our sister food chains (fast or not so fast)," they had said in a statement.

Also Read: 'Redoubling Efforts To Fight Climate Change': Nestle Announces Zero Waste Packaging

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian