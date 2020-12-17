Burger King UK Lets Local Eateries Advertise On Its Instagram For Free

Burger King UK is garnering praises from people across the world for stepping in to support the smaller, local eateries amid the on-going coronavirus pandemic. The fast-food giant has made its Instagram account available to the restaurants for free, to let them advertise their dishes.

It urged people to continue to go out to eat or get takeout, and not just from Burger King.

In their statement, Burger King UK said, "There's Roti King, Sultan's Palace, Tayyab's, Eco, Dumplings Legend, Ochi's. In short, there are many great dishes from thousands of restaurants that deserve to be as famous as the Whopper. As we head into tier three across more parts of the country, it's clear independent restaurants need all our support. So we've decided to give you a break from our burger pics and make our Instagram available to all these restaurants. Until they can reopen, they can advertise on our Instagram for free."



Moreover, Burger King UK also specified the details required for local restaurants to share pictures on their Instagram account.

Whopper is the name of the global fast-food chain's flagship burger and is a hit with the foodies.

The restaurants that want to take part to use the brand's platform for promoting their products can upload their posts to Instagram with hashtag #WhopperAndFriends, and Burger King will repost them on its own Instagram account to its more than 30,000 followers.

Many local restaurants already have their dishes featured on the brand's social media platform.





In November, Burger King had urged its customers to order from McDonald's and other rival restaurants. "We never thought we'd be asking you to do this. Just like we never thought we'd be encouraging you to order from KFC, Subway, Domino's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Five Guys, Greggs, Taco Bell, Papa John's, Leo... or any of the other independent food outlets, too numerous to mention here. In short, from any of our sister food chains (fast or not so fast)," they had said in a statement.

