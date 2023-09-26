Breaking Barriers: Inspiring Stories Of Women Entrepreneurs

In the realm of business, it is often said that our response to adversity, not the adversity itself, shapes the outcome of our journey. This holds especially true for women entrepreneurs who navigate a landscape full of obstacles. With only 20% of businesses in the country being owned by women, the 2019 Google-Bain report sheds light on the gender imbalance in entrepreneurship in India. Notably, about 10-30% of these businesses are not actually run by women, but by others seeking to exploit the benefits intended for female entrepreneurs.



These challenges are compounded by societal norms, an unequal distribution of responsibilities, and the uphill battle to secure funding, access networks, and find mentors. A 2019 report by Innoven Capital highlighted that only about 12% of funded start ups that year had a female founder, underscoring the significant gender disparity in the business world. Investors are often reluctant to back women-run businesses, and asset ownership among women remains alarmingly low.

In times of adversity, opportunities often emerge. Several state governments have introduced initiatives focused on women empowerment, such as Telangana’s WE Hub and Odisha’s Mission Shakti. The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has a policy mandating government ministries and public sector undertakings to strive for 25% procurement from MSMEs, including 3% from women-owned businesses. Schemes like the Mahila Coir Yojana provide training to rural women in coir spinning, enabling them to access support through the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for establishing their coir spinning units.

Furthermore, the involvement of the private sector can significantly enhance the positive transformation in women’s lives. To bring real impact to women in rural areas and empower them through entrepreneurship, inclusion and independence, Visa is collaborating with United Way Mumbai (UWM) for a multi-year program aimed at uplifting at least 8,500 women micro-entrepreneurs. The program focuses on three core impact areas - access to knowledge and services for financial inclusion, entrepreneurship development, and formation of sustainable self-help groups. Operating in four states in India, this partnership has already demonstrated substantial results in the past fiscal year (2022-2023), reaching 244 villages and wards, and benefitting over 8,800 women. These women have gained valuable insights into financial and basic banking practices, acquired business acumen, and now possess the capability to start their own businesses.

As the programme took shape, peer educators, who were women from the same community, played an important role in establishing trust with the women beneficiaries who were enrolling. They actively engaged with the women and their families through street plays and outreach sessions, effectively promoting awareness of financial literacy. Through their efforts, they have distributed course materials and specialised budget diaries to over 5,500 women, facilitated links to financial services and schemes for around 4,400 women, and conducted training sessions in numerous villages and wards throughout the province.

