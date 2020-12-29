LoveBoostsHealth: Campaign Featuring 'Santas In PPEs' Spreads Cheer Among Healthcare Workers

As the frontline health workers have been tirelessly working to keep the community members safe through their service, one of India's leading entertainment platforms, BookMyShow, through its charity initiative, BookASmile, has come forward to support them and spread cheer amid them through its latest campaign for Christmas #LoveBoostsHealth.

The #LoveBoostsHealth campaign has been shared as a film that features doctors and their medical teams surprising young as well as old patients arriving as 'Santas in PPE' kits. While the team assisting doctors comes dressed as 'Elves in PPEs' performing their duties, they could be seen handing not just medicines to the patients but also some gifts to spread festive cheer.



The film showcases the impact on patients that some kindness, positivity and a giving heart could create, especially those that remain in medical care centres.

Speaking about the campaign, Farzana Cama Balpande, Head, BookASmile, said that the pandemic had been a black swan event and a life-altering experience having brought several challenges and adversities to many of us. She added that the lockdown had made us realise the importance of valuing the small things that bring comfort, happiness and spread smiles.

She also remarked that BookASmile's latest Christmas campaign was a special tribute to the frontline heroes not only to recognise their role in saving millions of lives every day while risking their own but also to remember that love and happiness can be a booster to health like no other medicine can.

Through this lockdown period, BookASmile came forward for providing essentials for frontline workers by conducting various drives while also continuing to support special causes to enrich the lives of the less fortunate through 'Experiences & Enjoyment'. Till date, BookASmile has reached and impacted over 2,36,000 beneficiaries by closely working with more than 40 NGOs, social and municipal bodies.

