All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
First-Of-Its-Kind! This Bengaluru Startup Opens Exclusive Clinic For Womens Sexual, Menstrual Health

Image Credits: Proactive For Her, LinkedIn

Responsible Business

First-Of-Its-Kind! This Bengaluru Startup Opens Exclusive Clinic For Women's Sexual, Menstrual Health

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Karnataka,  20 April 2022 8:55 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

'Proactive For Her', a women’s healthtech startup, has launched its flagship offline clinic in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar, offering judgement-free and personalised solutions for women’s primary and preventive health needs. 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The stigma attached to women's menstrual, sexual and reproductive health issues, coupled with a lack of access to non-judgemental support, has prevented many young women from proactively investing in their health and wellbeing.

To cater to this need, 'Proactive For Her', a digital clinic for women's outpatient healthcare, has launched its flagship offline clinic in Bengaluru's Indiranagar, offering judgement-free and personalised solutions for women's primary and preventive health needs. It is a first-of-its-kind clinic that exclusively focuses on women's sexual and menstrual health.

What Is 'Proactive For Her'?

Proactive For Her is a women's health tech startup offering judgement-free, personalised, and confidential healthcare solutions. They offer products and services for out-patient health concerns of Indian women across their lifetime-from puberty to menopause and beyond.

Founded by Achitha Jacob in August 2020, the company offers evidence-based primary and preventive healthcare services for women across life stages.

Through the online model, Proactive For Her offers virtual consultations, diagnostic testing from the comforts of home, and long-term support programmes to help women stay on top of their health. The startup was founded with the vision of offering patient-centric, liberal and empathetic care to every woman in India and the flagship clinic is a step towards the manifestation of this vision.

Preventive Care In Offline Clinic

The startup focuses on preventive care in the offline clinic by encouraging women to get routine checkups and act early on. Through its offerings like the HPV vaccine, pap smears, thermal mammograms, CA-125, they revolutionise the way people think about preventive care.

"Over the last two years of providing women-centric care, we have gathered deep insights into women's healthcare journey. While women can avail several healthcare services and tests online or even at home using pure-play digital solutions, these solutions fail to deliver continuity of care. With these insights, we believe offline support is critical to ensuring that women have seamless access to evidence-based, unbiased healthcare at any point in time," Achitha Jacob, CEO and Founder, of Proactive For Her shared with The Logical Indian.

"We launched our flagship clinic in Indiranagar to bridge the gap that exists today in pure-play digital solutions. This will also help us gather further insights into women's health care and shape our pan-India expansion strategy," she added.

Over the next few months, Proactive For Her plans to develop an offline expansion strategy, starting with Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in India. The company currently serves customers across 50 cities, including metros like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad along with smaller cities like Trichy, Vijayawada, Gaya, Hansi, Bongaigaon and Meerut. They aim to have an offline presence in cities with a large customer base.

Also Read: Going Cashless! Mumbai To Become India's First City To Get 100% Digital Buses



Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Bengaluru Startup 
Proactive For Her 
Menstrual Health 
Women Health 

Must Reads

Ladies In Power: Pakistan's Drift In Democracy Gives Rise To Five Women Cabinet Ministers
Here Are Six Policies That Ensured PM Modi Become An Instant Hit Amongst Indian Women
Did This Muslim Man Threaten Police Officer During Jahangirpuri Riots? No, Video Viral With False Claim!
Old Video Of Muslim Woman Doing Sit-ups Falsely Shared As MP Police Punishing Her For 'Pelting Stones At Hindus'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X