First-Of-Its-Kind! This Bengaluru Startup Opens Exclusive Clinic For Women's Sexual, Menstrual Health

The stigma attached to women's menstrual, sexual and reproductive health issues, coupled with a lack of access to non-judgemental support, has prevented many young women from proactively investing in their health and wellbeing.

To cater to this need, 'Proactive For Her', a digital clinic for women's outpatient healthcare, has launched its flagship offline clinic in Bengaluru's Indiranagar, offering judgement-free and personalised solutions for women's primary and preventive health needs. It is a first-of-its-kind clinic that exclusively focuses on women's sexual and menstrual health.

What Is 'Proactive For Her'?

Proactive For Her is a women's health tech startup offering judgement-free, personalised, and confidential healthcare solutions. They offer products and services for out-patient health concerns of Indian women across their lifetime-from puberty to menopause and beyond.



Founded by Achitha Jacob in August 2020, the company offers evidence-based primary and preventive healthcare services for women across life stages.



Through the online model, Proactive For Her offers virtual consultations, diagnostic testing from the comforts of home, and long-term support programmes to help women stay on top of their health. The startup was founded with the vision of offering patient-centric, liberal and empathetic care to every woman in India and the flagship clinic is a step towards the manifestation of this vision.

Preventive Care In Offline Clinic

The startup focuses on preventive care in the offline clinic by encouraging women to get routine checkups and act early on. Through its offerings like the HPV vaccine, pap smears, thermal mammograms, CA-125, they revolutionise the way people think about preventive care.



"Over the last two years of providing women-centric care, we have gathered deep insights into women's healthcare journey. While women can avail several healthcare services and tests online or even at home using pure-play digital solutions, these solutions fail to deliver continuity of care. With these insights, we believe offline support is critical to ensuring that women have seamless access to evidence-based, unbiased healthcare at any point in time," Achitha Jacob, CEO and Founder, of Proactive For Her shared with The Logical Indian.



"We launched our flagship clinic in Indiranagar to bridge the gap that exists today in pure-play digital solutions. This will also help us gather further insights into women's health care and shape our pan-India expansion strategy," she added.



Over the next few months, Proactive For Her plans to develop an offline expansion strategy, starting with Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in India. The company currently serves customers across 50 cities, including metros like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad along with smaller cities like Trichy, Vijayawada, Gaya, Hansi, Bongaigaon and Meerut. They aim to have an offline presence in cities with a large customer base.

Also Read: Going Cashless! Mumbai To Become India's First City To Get 100% Digital Buses





