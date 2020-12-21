E-Waste Management: MG Motor Ties Up With TES-AMM For Recycling Electric Vehicles' Batteries

MG Motor India has partnered with e-waste recycling and end-to-end service provider, TES-AMM for recycling batteries of its electric vehicle ZS EV.

The company said in a statement that the partnership will enable environmentally-sustainable and secure recycling of its ZS EV batteries.

President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, Rajeev Chaba said the company is on a mission to develop a comprehensive EV ecosystem. This new partnership will support India's drive towards its greener and cleaner future.

He further added that the company firmly believes that battery management is a critical area that needs to be worked upon.

"The partnership between MG Motor India and TES-AMM would ensure that batteries not only re-enter the value chain but are also recycled. By taking this step, the company is following the most eco-friendly protocols and aiming to contribute towards India's sustainable e-mobility future," he said.

TES-AMM has Asia's only Li-ion battery recycling plant and is one of the few companies certified in multiple management systems.

TES-AMM CMD Director Ram Ramachandran said that the company is continuously striving to cater to the need by setting up state-of-the-art facilities that are ultramodern and cost-effective and provide safe and secure battery management.

Earlier this year, MG Motor India launched the ZS EV. Till now, it has retailed more than 1,000 units in India.

