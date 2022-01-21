An Environment-Friendly Future! Pune-Based Startup Trains Engineers To Create Electric Vehicles

Climate Change is a grave concern for the world. All artificial activities are responsible for the earth's degradation detrimental consequences. High emissions of harmful greenhouse gases are causing problems daily.

However, the world is coming together to mitigate this issue. Budding young thinkers invent viable sustainable solutions and seem to be the perfect alternative to polluting sources. One such avenue is the e-mobility sector.



Over the years, Electric Vehicles have become the future. Many countries are looking to introduce the fleet in their day-to-day operations, from public transport to delivery services, cab aggregators and personal use. India is slowly and steadily moving in this direction, with several governmental policies supporting it.



In light of this, a Pune-based startup is upskilling the country's innovators. Called Autobot India, they established an initiative called 'Autobot Academy' to impart Electric Vehicle Technology Education that will mould young and budding engineers to come.



Bridging The Learning Gap

Autobot India's inception came when e-mobility was an alien concept. The company's current CEO and co-founder, Ashwini Tiwary, was a marketing professional introduced to the automotive industry. He organised skill-building programmes in several engineering colleges around the country. Interacting with students in over 80 institutes, he realised a gap between college learning and industrial standards.

"The biggest problem with India's higher education is the lack of infrastructure. Also, there is a gap between what the colleges are teaching the students and what the industries are creating. Therefore, we wanted to give students a platform to demonstrate their skills and technical capabilities," he tells The Logical Indian. Further, he explains accessibility issues and faculties not well-versed with modern technologies.



The Indian education system has its roots in theoretical learning. With no practical skill-building activities, all the students are doing is memorising everything by the book. However, the method is not fruitful as there is a different between what the textbook says and the industry results. Looking at this, the company organised boot camps to allow students to showcase their skills.



Their endeavour was a success. Around 60 students took part in the residential programme where they learnt all the concepts and executed them according to industrial standards. The result was a vehicle that they built in the duration.



Foray Into Electric Vehicles

The boot camps proved to be a learning platform for engineering students. Not only that, Ashwini Tiwary's interest in automobiles only grew with more enthusiasm. Therefore, a significant event in 2015 proved to be an essential turning point for him and the company. "We were in Delhi when we met a European delegation in India to help frame the Faster Adoption And Manufacturing Of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles (FAME) policy. "We attended that seminar that talked about the know-how of the electric vehicles (EVs). It was the first time I was introduced to such an invention," Tiwary adds.

At that point, India had not even started to take small steps towards electric vehicles. With the lack of players in the market, awareness was negligent. However, it was enough for Ashwini Tiwary to realise that they were the next big thing in the automotive industry. This motivated him to develop 'Autobot India' in 2017, a company focussing solely on e-mobility.



Focus On Upskilling Innovators

Recent years has seen a sudden boom in the electric automobile industry. While many countries already have EVs on the roads, India is introducing the fleets soon. On this basis, Autobot India was created.

However, it had a different goal in mind. Instead of going into the retail part, the startup focussed on imparting Electric Vehicle Tech education and upskilling engineers in this regard. "Rather than going into retail and sales, we got into solution making mode to influence the market players and the masses," said Tiwary.



They worked with the Indian government on creating a framework. Also, they were in touch with several academic institutions where their practices can be implemented. The latter was difficult as the rigid education system made it hard for them to make any necessary and inclusive decisions.



Later, the company started crash courses for those interested in e-mobility. Its first batch started in 2018 in Bengaluru. From then till 2021, it has been a successful journey. Till now, over 2000 people have become a part of this initiative.



Autobot Academy: A Bright Future

Close to 2019, several industries turned towards manufacturing electric vehicles. They were looking for engineers who had adequate experience and knowledge about the e-mobility domain. Therefore, 'Autobot Academy' started in 2020 to fulfil the employability criteria. "We took two years to design the entire programme, and we added relevant projects for necessary exposure. In the COVID-19 lockdown as well, we kept working. In the trial, we took in five batches. Out of close to 50 people, 40 can call themselves certified EV engineers," Ashwini Tiwary proudly says while speaking with The Logical Indian.

Autobot India wants to spearhead the EV revolution with leaps and bounds shortly. By the end of 2022, the company wants to create an app by which many can learn the ropes of EV technology.



