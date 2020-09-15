Ashok Leyland's flagship CSR initiative 'Road to School', a learning enhancement program for primary and middle school students, has now been expanded to 178 additional schools in Krishnagiri and Namakkal districts in Tamil Nadu.

The RTS program will now help in the holistic development of more 11,042 students.

Speaking on the occasion, N.V Balachandar, President-HR, CSR & Communication, said "Road To School has been transformational for many young students' lives. We are humbled by the positive change that we see in students who are part of the programme. We take pride in our achievements like remarkable improvement in reading skills by 35% and an overall reduction in dropouts by about 20%."

He further added that there are many such metrics which prove that they are on the right path. He discussed the importance of happiness and satisfaction in young children along with education and social tools which will be achieved by this initiative. With this initiative, the organization wants to reach as many students as possible and hopes to make a lasting impression in their lives.t



Road To School faced a challenge when people movement was restricted owing to the pandemic. The team at Ashok Leyland saw this as an opportunity and moved quickly towards digital platforms by launching the 'iCare' initiative.



The team, along with the help of Learning Links Foundation and 598 volunteers from 11 of Hinduja Group companies, ensured no child is left behind in education. The Resource Personnels (RPs) and the volunteers continue to engage students through online and offline activities across academic learning, health & wellness, communication skills and art and craft.

With its expansion to more remote areas, students in remote districts will be able to receive an education.

