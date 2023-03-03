With A Promise To Carry Hopes And Dreams, Ashok Leyland Introduced New Tagline

We all dream! Through cutting-edge mobility solutions, Ashok Leyland, too, dreamt of a happier tomorrow for all of us. Here's to a partnership with Ashok Leyland, where we got the chance to shed light on their thoughtful campaign at the beginning of the 75th year of operations, stitched in a way that speaks to the emotions of millions.

The brand's spirit falls in its new tagline that reminds us of #KoiManzilDoorNahin- a promise to create a brighter future for the nation and its citizens. Speaking about the same, Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said, “Koi Manzil Door Nahin is an embodiment of what we truly believe – which is, our customers come first, and everything that we do is to enable our customers to transform their lives and move closer to their dreams and goals through our innovative products and services. In this current environment where everything seems so volatile, we want to reassure our partners and customers that with us, no dream or destination is too far. We are by their side like we always have been.”

It turned out to be a well-designed marketing campaign as it was not just driven by products but by purpose and solutions. Consisting of a team with in-depth knowledge of the business, a hugely broad talent pool, and effective leaders who established the tone from the beginning, it fostered trust and increased audience loyalty.

The film conceptualised by Ogilvy talks about hopes and dreams and highlights how Ashok Leyland aims to support these people in reaching their destination. Talking about the campaign, Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman, India, Ogilvy Group, said, “It is a privilege for me and my team to partner with Ashok Leyland, a brand that has partnered India almost all through its nationhood. It is a brand which is not only technologically state-of-the-art but, at a human level, is totally state-of-the-heart. In Ashok Leyland’s endeavour to constantly reach greater heights, we have arrived at the spirit of ‘Koi Manzil Door Nahin’ – the new tagline and the spirit of the brand.”

Working on the right messaging needs a lot of effort so that a brand can be well-presented to all. The Logical Indian appreciates the thought put into the new ad campaign, and kudos to the people who worked day and night to bring this special video to the world, who weaved in the story to make it impactful and hit the right chord with the audiences!