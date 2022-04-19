April Cool! Bengaluru Company Pledges To Plant A Tree For Every New Follower On Their Social Media

India has seen rapid deforestation in recent years, primarily due to its focus on economic development. According to government data, 14,000sq km of forests were cleared to accommodate 23,716 industrial projects across India over the last 30 years.

Many cities across the country saw extreme climate changes this year. Bengaluru witnessed the "Hottest March in 15 years".



Taking a step forward in this direction and living up to its commitments to doing something for the environment, Agrocorp, a leading land investment company based out of Bengaluru, has announced a green initiative, 'April Cool' this Earth Day on April 22. As part of the initiative, Agrocorp will plant a tree for every new follower added to their social media pages.

Increasing Country's Green Cover

The company recognises the strong connection between a healthy planet and healthy people. With the thought of fostering a green environment where people can thrive and breathe easy, it launched the 'April Cool' campaign, which inclusively lets people participate and contribute to improving the environment from the comfort of their homes while getting a tree planted by their small deed of following the Agrocorp on social media, the company said in its press release shared with The Logical Indian.



"April Cool" is an initiative through which Agrocorp wants to increase the country's green cover, with the support of its community.



"For Agrocorp, acting responsibly towards the country and society is part of our mission and vision. When we initiated this campaign, our goal was to ensure that we can apply the innovative power we hold to make a difference for the betterment of people by building a better and greener tomorrow," founders of Agrocorp, Ayan Nagpal and Arush Nagpal said.

Planted Over 1 Lakh Trees

Torchbearers to the spirit of community, Agrocorp aims to grow the company responsibly and sustainably and, therefore, it is constantly setting ambitious social and environmental goals. Since 2016, the startup and its stakeholders have planted more than 1,00,000 trees on their farms.



Agrocorp will plant these trees on their upcoming 25-acre farm in Doddaballapur called "The Vineyard". This is a unique project that lets people invest in the land while owning a farm with a "Vineyard in their Backyard". It is being done in technical collaboration with India's leading premium wine producer Grover Zampa to give the best vineyard experience to farm owners.



The company is revolutionising the experience of buying and selling land in India. It uses big data and innovative acquisition strategies to change the landscape and experience of land investments. Disrupting the way land investments work, it enables young India to invest in land in an organised and hassle-free way.

