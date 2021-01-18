E-Commerce Giant Launches Amazon Academy To Help JEE Aspirants

E-commerce giant, Amazon, has now stepped into the EdTech sector with the launch of Amazon Academy- an online preparation platform for JEE and other engineering aspirants. The online platform will equip students with in-depth knowledge and practice routines through a curated learning material, live lectures, and comprehensive assessments in various subjects like Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

The beta version of Amazon Academy will be available free of cost on the web and the Google Play store, the company said.

The e-retailer has also said that it would provide students with a platform where they can also attempt mock tests under the All-India Mock Tests (AIMT) at scheduled intervals. These mock tests would include chapter tests, part tests, and full tests that would help students prepare for the JEE exam at their own pace. Amazon said that students preparing for BITSAT, VITEEE, SRMJEE, and MET exams will also have benefit from the resources available, said a report of The New Indian Express.

The online education sector of India has seen a huge demand during the pandemic with all platforms registering millions of users for tuitions, test preparations, and upskilling purposes. In 2020, the EdTech industry has gained billions of dollars as investment, considering the ongoing pandemic was in full swing. As per experts, the Edtech industry is likely to be at the top in 2021 as well.

India's largest educational firm BYJU'S has spoken to the test preparation firm Aakash educational institutions for a $1 billion deal which could lead to the formation of the country's biggest omnichannel education company.

"Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) is in talks with BYJU'S for building a strong partnership. Putting all speculations to rest, we would like to state that AESL is on a mission to build India's largest digitally-enabled, omnichannel education company. We will accelerate our digital transformation and deliver phenomenal value to our students. We will rapidly expand our omnichannel and digital offerings," AESL said.

