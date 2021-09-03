All section
Amazon To Host Career Day In India To Support Job Seekers

Image Credit: Facebook/Amazon

Responsible Business
Amazon To Host 'Career Day' In India To Support Job Seekers

India,  3 Sep 2021 12:03 PM GMT

The world's largest online retailer, Amazon will host its first-ever 'Career Day' in India on September 16.

Amazon will showcase its resolve to help India unleash its true potential in the 21st century in the 'Career Day' event on September 16. The e-commerce company will be holding the virtual event on September 16, in which the employees of Amazon will share their experience of working in the company. The CEO, Andy Jassy, will also be a part of the 'Career Day' event to share his experiences of working with the company.

8,000 Jobs Across 35 Cities

A report by Business Standard mentioned that the company said that it would be hiring for more than 8,000 direct job openings across 35 cities across the county. The opportunities are spread across corporate, technology, customer service and operational roles. Apart from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Gurgaon, the other cities include Noida, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Kanpur and Surat.

The event will feature exciting and informative sessions, including a fireside chat with Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, who would share his own experience and advice the job seekers. Deepti Varma, HR Leader, Corporate, APAC, and MENA, Amazon, said in an interview that the commitment in India is that it will create 20 lakh direct and indirect jobs in 2025. She said, "We have already created 10 lakh direct and indirect jobs. Even during the pandemic, we had around 3 lakh direct and indirect jobs across technologies, content creation, retail, logistics and management".

Initiative Focused Primarily On Youth Population

She added that the Career Day event is designed to support all job seekers when they are looking for new jobs or sometimes want a transition in their career. She mentioned that this was an opportunity for them to understand Amazon better. Besides India, the world's largest online retailer is hosting in countries like Japan, Italy, France, Spain, UK, and Canada. Amazon said that it would work with the government's initiative of expanding job creation and upskilling individuals. The event would help maximise the nation's demographic dividend, targeting the youth population of India primarily.

Also Read: Karnataka: Cop Forces Dalit Man To Drink Inmate's Urine, Arrested

