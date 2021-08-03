Bengaluru Airport Becomes 100% Water Positive

Officials from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) said that the airport had become 100 per cent water positive. Bengaluru International Airport Limited(BAIL) is the in-charge of operations and maintenance of the airport. They said that they accomplished this feat because of continuous efforts to uphold the holistic sustainability of the community at large and not just focus on the airport. A BAIL statement mentioned that water positivity at the airport was based on several surveys, researches and expert opinions. This led to an increase in the conservation of thousands of litres of water and reduced dependence on the municipal corporation.

Made Possible By Consuming The Resource Responsibly

Citing a survey report certified by DNV GL, BAIL MD and CEO Hari Marar said, "The airport achieved water positivity in 2019, with the index of 1.39." He said that this significant achievement was made possible by consuming the resource responsibly and reusing, recycling and replenishing the water bodies. The Bangalore Aiport requires millions of litres of water every day for infrastructure maintenance and operations due to the passengers' high footfall, the Deccan Herald mentioned.

BAIL added that it had initiated a series of initiatives like ground recharge, lake recharge, and integrated liquid and solid waste management. All these efforts were to improve the water resources of the airport and reduce its dependence on the municipal corporation for daily water needs. For enabling rainwater recharge at a faster pace and a higher level, they developed 315 rainwater rechargeable pits on the premises. The water that was collected on the roofs was stored in rainwater harvesting sumps. BAIL mentioned that it created a 2.5 million litres per day sewage plant for irrigation and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning requirements of the airport. Apart from this, an advanced drip irrigating system was in place to reduce the water wastage for the landscape. BAIL had installed rainwater harvesting units in five villages to provide safe drinking water to more than 300 families for the community.

