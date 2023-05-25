Kiran Nadar Museum Of Art Unveils Visionary New Building, Redefining India's Cultural Landscape

Roobina Karode, Director and Chief Curator of KNMA, emphasized the museum's commitment to exploring new horizons and confronting the question of memory and history in the post-Partition subcontinent. She noted, "The upcoming complex provides an opportunity for KNMA to chart novel grounds... unraveling the mechanics and structures of remembrance along the fault lines of time and space."



The architectural model of KNMA's new building was also showcased at the Curator's Special Projects during the 18th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, further affirming the museum's global significance. The exhibition, titled "The Laboratory of the Future," running from May 20 to November 26, 2023, serves as a testament to KNMA's pioneering spirit.

KNMA extends its gratitude to the Tyeb Mehta Foundation, Imran Chishti from Zarina's family, the Estate of Nasreen Mohamedi, and Deepak Talwar for their invaluable cooperation and support.

As the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art embarks on this ambitious journey, it sets the stage for an unparalleled cultural destination—one that embraces the past, stimulates the present, and ignites the imagination of future generations. The new KNMA will undoubtedly shape the landscape of India's artistic and intellectual legacy, fostering a space where art and memory intertwine in captivating harmony.