Centre Ends Current Insurance Scheme For Health Workers, In Talk With A New Company

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), which covered healthcare workers who died while on Covid-19 duty, has been withdrawn by the central government. The insurance scheme ended on March 24, according to a circular issued by the health ministry last month, only 287 claims have been processed so far. However, at least 734 doctors have died as a result of the Covid-19 virus, according to the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Many had written to the central government to extend the ambit and the duration of the scheme. Central Government has assured of a new scheme to safeguard the interests of the health workers.







The insurance scheme for healthcare workers battling Covid-19 was launched on March 30, 2020, initially for a period of 90 days to provide an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to healthcare workers fighting the pandemic, but the scheme's term was extended until March 24, 2021, as per the letter. According to the health secretary's letter, all claims submitted before midnight on March 24 will be eligible for coverage under the scheme, and a one-month window will be given for final submission of all eligible claims to the insurance provider, along with the required supporting documentation.

The government has said that they are in talks with a new insurance company so that a new dispensation will be provided to cover the Corona Warriors.

The claims under PMGKP will be settled by the Insurance Company till 24th of April 2021.

Thereafter a new dispensation will be provided to cover the Corona Warriors, for which the Ministry is in talks with the Insurance Company (New India Assurance). — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 18, 2021

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the scheme on March 26, 2020, and it was initially implemented for 90 days before being extended for a year. It was supposed to cover insurance for 22 lakh health workers. Additionally, Safai karamcharis, ward boys, nurses, ASHA staff, paramedics and technicians were also to be covered. Staff in the private sector were also protected by the program. The scheme was revealed last year as part of the Union government's Rs 1.7 lakh crore Covid-19 relief package.







Also Read: No New Government Schemes Till March 2021: Finance Ministry Cuts Back Investments To Fight COVID-19 Crisis



