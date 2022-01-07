Chhattisgarh: Landless Labourers To Get Rs 6000 Per Year Under Nyay Yojna

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced the release of the first instalment of 'Rajeev Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Kisan Mazdoor Yojana' to the landless labourers and those who are engaged in traditional occupation. The amount will be released on the occasion of Republic Day, on 26 January.

What is Nyay Yojna?

The Nyay Yojna was launched last year, under which the landless labourers and those in traditional occupations will be paid an amount of Rs 6000 per annum. More than 4,41,000 labourers had registered for the Scheme until the last date on 30 November 2021. Following the registration, the applications were analysed. The officials said that the final list of the beneficiaries would be out soon.

The Scheme 'Rajeev Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Kisan Mazdoor Yojana' was launched last year to provide grants to agricultural labourers, landless labourers and labourers engaged in traditional works. The eligible beneficiaries were to be provided with Rs 6000/ year directly through a bank transfer as reported by Times Of India.

Other Government Schemes

Besides this, the government also aimed at fulfilling the promise of paying Rs 2500 per quintal to paddy procured under the Minimum Secured Price (MSP) scheme by paying the difference amount of MSP under the Nyay Scheme.

Another Scheme launched by the Congress Government under 'Nyay Yojna' was Gordhan Nyay Yojana. The state procured cow dung from cattle rearers at Rs 2 per kilogram, which is further used as vermicomposting for organic manure.

