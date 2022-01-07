All section
Caste discrimination
Chhattisgarh: Landless Labourers To Get Rs 6000 Per Year Under Nyay Yojna

Cr- Twitter, Pixabay

Public Policy
The Logical Indian Crew

Chhattisgarh: Landless Labourers To Get Rs 6000 Per Year Under Nyay Yojna

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Chhattisgarh,  7 Jan 2022 10:48 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The Bhupesh Baghel led Chhattisgarh government has announced the release of the first instalment of one of its schemes to benefit labourers.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced the release of the first instalment of 'Rajeev Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Kisan Mazdoor Yojana' to the landless labourers and those who are engaged in traditional occupation. The amount will be released on the occasion of Republic Day, on 26 January.

What is Nyay Yojna?

The Nyay Yojna was launched last year, under which the landless labourers and those in traditional occupations will be paid an amount of Rs 6000 per annum. More than 4,41,000 labourers had registered for the Scheme until the last date on 30 November 2021. Following the registration, the applications were analysed. The officials said that the final list of the beneficiaries would be out soon.

The Scheme 'Rajeev Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Kisan Mazdoor Yojana' was launched last year to provide grants to agricultural labourers, landless labourers and labourers engaged in traditional works. The eligible beneficiaries were to be provided with Rs 6000/ year directly through a bank transfer as reported by Times Of India.

Other Government Schemes

Besides this, the government also aimed at fulfilling the promise of paying Rs 2500 per quintal to paddy procured under the Minimum Secured Price (MSP) scheme by paying the difference amount of MSP under the Nyay Scheme.

Another Scheme launched by the Congress Government under 'Nyay Yojna' was Gordhan Nyay Yojana. The state procured cow dung from cattle rearers at Rs 2 per kilogram, which is further used as vermicomposting for organic manure.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Nyay Yojna 
Chhattisgarh 
Chhattisgarh Government 
Bhupesh Baghel 
Government Schemes 

