"Will Return Khel Ratna Award If Farm Laws Are Not Withdrawn": Boxer Vijender Singh

Boxer Vijender Singh who joined the farmers' agitation at the Singhu border on Sunday, December 6, said that he would return the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award if the new farm laws are not withdrawn.

"I came here today as our big brother Punjab is here, so how can people of Haryana lag behind. If the government doesn't withdraw the black laws, I will return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award--the highest sporting honour of the nation," said Singh while addressing the audience.



On December 3, former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal returned the Padma Vibhushan award in support of the agitating farmers.



Also Read: Gwalior: Authorities Jail People For Not Wearing Masks, Make Them Write Essays On COVID-19



