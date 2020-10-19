What's Behind Thailand And Pakistan's Protest?

The Thailand government banned gatherings of more than five people on Thursday in the face of three months of demonstrations that have escalated, targeting King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha.

Thai police earlier in the day dispersed a group of pro-democracy protesters who staged an overnight sit-in outside the prime minister's office demanding his resignation, following which he implemented a severe state of emergency in the Bangkok area, banning the gatherings.

According to media reports protestors were taken in police trucks and more than 20 people were arrested for violating the state of emergency.

This was the third-largest gathering from the past few months, protesters demanding reforms in Thailand's constitutional monarchy, claiming that it does not follow and operate in a democratic framework.

According to the Reuters, the protest started a year ago after courts banned the most vocal party opposing the government of former junta leader Prayuth Chan-Ocha. However, it was paused in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The protests have now resumed and they demand Prayuth's resignation.

The demonstrators made it clear that in no case they are not seeking for the end of the monarchy, but reform it. The movement's core demands were new elections, changes in the constitution and function more democratically, and an end to intimidation of activists, reported the media.

Protesters also seek the scrapping of laws against insulting the king. They want the king to give up the personal control he took over a palace fortune, reportedly estimated to be worth tens of billions of dollars, and some units of the army.

Similar Protest In Pakistan



A similar kind of protest was observed and reported from Pakistan, in terms of demanding the resignation of the present authority and the leader.

Four of the biggest opposition parties- the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pakistan People's Party (PPP), the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazlur), and the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party have come together with the Balochistan National Party and some smaller parties including the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, to address public discontent at rising prices, power cuts, closure of businesses and other economic difficulties that prevail in the country and have aggravated with the pandemic, reported The Indian Express.

Oppositions rallied on October 18 in Karachi as part of a campaign demanding Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation, accusing him of coming into power through military aid.

However, Khan denied all the claims, saying that he wasn't afraid of the opposition's campaign, which was aimed at blackmailing him to drop corruption cases against their leaders.

