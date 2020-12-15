Video Of Unattended Patients At AIIMS Goes Viral, Nurses Accuse Hospital of 'Cruelty, Negligent Behaviour'

The AIIMS Nurses Union blamed the hospital authorities for the suffering of patients after a video of unattended patients inside a ward went viral on social media.

The union said if the authorities were concerned about patients, they could have called them for a discussion and reached a conclusive point.

The union alleged that the authorities are putting the lives of patients in danger by recruiting nurses, who are 'unskilled and inexperienced' on a contract basis. Alleging the hospital of 'cruelty and negligent behaviour', the union said the plan was 'anti-labour', given the contractual employees are paid low salaries, NDTV reported.

"If they are concerned for the patients, they could have called us for discussion or negotiation. It has been a month since we sent the strike notice, but we have not been called for any constructive discussion," the statement read.

The nurses went on an indefinite strike on Monday, December 15, over redressal of their demands, including those in connection with the Sixth Central Pay Commission and against contractual appointments.

Nearly 5,000 nurses went on strike, stopping patient care services at the hospital even as AIIMS director urged them to call off their agitation and resume work.

Guleria said the nurses had misinterpreted the Six Pay Commission rules, but the government was willing to consider the demands put forth by them.



