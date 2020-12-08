Vancouver: Canadian-Indian Singer Jazzy B Supports Agitating Farmers In India

While many Punjabi artists reached the Delhi-Haryana border in support of the farmers' agitation going on since November 26 against the new farm laws passed by the government, Canadian-Indian playback singer Jazzy B came out on the streets of Vancouver in solidarity with the protesting farmers.

The farmers have been protesting on the Delhi-Haryana border for the eighth consecutive day now. A meeting between the representatives of 35 farmer unions and the Centre was held today where they discussed the issues and demands of the farmers.

