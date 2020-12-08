Vancouver: Canadian-Indian Singer Jazzy B Supports Agitating Farmers In India
India | 8 Dec 2020 6:11 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-12-08T14:06:25+05:30
A meeting between the representatives of 35 farmer unions and the Centre was held today where they discussed the issues and demands of the farmers.
While many Punjabi artists reached the Delhi-Haryana border in support of the farmers' agitation going on since November 26 against the new farm laws passed by the government, Canadian-Indian playback singer Jazzy B came out on the streets of Vancouver in solidarity with the protesting farmers.
The farmers have been protesting on the Delhi-Haryana border for the eighth consecutive day now.
