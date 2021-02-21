Protest and injustice

Uttar Pradesh: Mau District Asks 26 Anti-CAA Protesters To Pay Rs 49 Lakhs For Property Damages

Similar notices have been issued by the Lucknow, Kanpur, Sambhal, Gorakhpur and Muzaffarnagar administrations.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   21 Feb 2021 11:45 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-02-21T17:20:02+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Credits: TheIndianExpress

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district have issued recovery notices to 26 people who staged anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in December 2019, demanding ₹49 lakhs for allegedly damaging the public properties.

This amounts to approximately ₹1.90 lakhs per person, District Magistrate Amit Singh Bansal told The Indian Express. The notices were issued after Dakshintola police station filed a chargesheet naming 26 people responsible for the violence in the district.

According to the report, similar notices have been issued by the Lucknow, Kanpur, Sambhal, Gorakhpur and Muzaffarnagar administrations. The Lucknow district administration has issued notices to 57 people, demanding ₹1.5 crore, while the Muzaffarnagar administration issued notices to 53 people, demanding ₹23.41 lakh as damage expense.

Nearly 21 people in Kanpur were sent notices where the administration is demanding ₹2.83 lakh as recovery expense, in Sambhal, the administration charged 58 people for damaging public property and has told them to pay ₹19.31 lakhs. In Gorakhpur, eight people have been directed to pay ₹90,000.

The police said that the group had gathered at a crossing under the Dakshintola station limits in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia students on December 16, 2019, and submitted a memorandum to the police.

A few minutes later, one of the protesters pelted stones at a bus from Azamgarh, which further created a stir. While the police tried to disperse the crowd, another group of people swarmed and hurled petrol bombs at the police personnel, vandalised nearby shops and stores and fired in the air.

A case was filed against 26 after identifying the photos and videos of the incident. People were also charged under various sections, including an attempt to murder. The police have also invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against six of them.

