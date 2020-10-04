Upper Caste Group Demands Justice For Hathras Gang Rape Accused

A group of upper-caste men has demanded justice for the men accused of gang-rape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

The demand came days after the postmortem report of state government-run Forensic Sciences Laboratory said that the woman was not raped.

A group of around 500 people including the family of one of the accused gathered around the house of BJP leader Rajveer Singh Pehelwan, alleging that the four men have been falsely accused and demanded justice for them.

"We have informed the police about the meet. A First Information Report should be filed against the family of the woman (victim). The accused have been falsely targeted," one of the people from the group told NDTV

These upper caste men also gathered near the village of the victim on Friday. Though large gatherings have been banned near the village due to the public outrage, this meet couldn't be called off by the police as it was held at a private residence.

After the horrific crime in Hathras on September 14, the men were arrested on the charges of rape and murder charges were added after the teenage girl died at the Delhi Hospital on September 29.

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has been under immense pressure due to the mishandling of this case by UP police and the alleged wrongful cremation of the woman at 2 am while her family was locked up inside their home.

Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, have met the victim's family and now Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad is on his way to meet them.

