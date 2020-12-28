UP College Students Booked For Sedition For Raising 'Azadi' Slogans, Demanding Student Union Elections

Six students of KS Saket Degree College in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district have been booked for sedition on Saturday, December 26, for raising 'Azadi' slogans during their protests against the college's decision to drop students' union elections.

The sedition case was registered over the college principal's complaint, who accused the students of raising 'offensive and anti-national slogans calling for freedom.

N D Pandey, in his complaint, said the some 'outsiders and anti-social elements and so-called student leaders wanted to take Azadi' by revolt and violence'. Therefore, he could not allow such 'anti-national activities' that are conducted at universities like JNU, with the Ramjanmabhoomi nearby, The Indian Express reported.

According to Pandey's' complaint, students started a protest demanding student elections since December 7, when the admission process and classes began at the college.

Later, on December 17, these students entered the college, locked the main gate and misbehaved with teachers, administration and other students. They even interrupted ongoing classes and raised indecent and anti-national slogans like 'le kar rahenge azadi'. Due to the incident, there is anger and fear among the students of the college," the statement read.

Speaking to the media, former president of the students' union, Abhas Kirsihna Yadav said that the students were demanding to hold the elections. The slogans were directed at the corrupt principal and anti-student system of the college.

Based on his complaint, the police booked Sumit Tiwari, Shesh Narayan Pandey, Imram Hashmi, Satvik Pandey, Mohit Yadav and Manoj Mishra under Sections 124 A (sedition), 124-A (sedition), 147 (rioting) and 506 (criminal intimidation).