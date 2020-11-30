Tamil Nadu Farmers Stage Protest By Flinging Paper Planes With Their Demands Written
Tamil Nadu | 30 Nov 2020 11:42 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-11-30T17:13:34+05:30
| |
-
While thousands of protesting farmers are battling Delhi winters on the Delhi-Haryana Border, the farmers' union in Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu came up with a unique way to protest against the farm laws when they were stopped from going to Delhi.
The farmers wrote their demands on a piece of paper and later flung them as paper planes. "We tried to go to Delhi but the police stopped us," said a farmer. "Centre must take back the new farm laws," he added.
Farmers have been protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border for the fifth consecutive day now. Pictures of farmers celebrating the Guru Nanak Jayanti and distributing prasad to the police went viral on social media earlier today.
Next Story