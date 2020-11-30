Tamil Nadu Farmers Stage Protest By Flinging Paper Planes With Their Demands Written

While thousands of protesting farmers are battling Delhi winters on the Delhi-Haryana Border, the farmers' union in Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu came up with a unique way to protest against the farm laws when they were stopped from going to Delhi.

The farmers wrote their demands on a piece of paper and later flung them as paper planes. "We tried to go to Delhi but the police stopped us," said a farmer. "Centre must take back the new farm laws," he added.

Farmers have been protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border for the fifth consecutive day now. Pictures of farmers celebrating the Guru Nanak Jayanti and distributing prasad to the police went viral on social media earlier today.