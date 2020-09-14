Protest and injustice

Second Marriage May Be Lawful For Muslim Man, But Cruel To First Wife: Karnataka HC Observes

The court that merely because an act is lawful, it does not per se become justifiable in married life.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   14 Sep 2020 10:40 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Second Marriage May Be Lawful For Muslim Man, But Cruel To First Wife: Karnataka HC Observes

Credits: Dinkaran, Wikimedia 

The Karnataka High Court has observed that although second marriage by a Muslim man is lawful, but it causes 'enormous cruelty' to the first wife.

The Kalaburagi division Bench, comprising Justices Krishna S Dixit and P Krishna Bhat recently dismissed an appeal to set aside a trial court judgement, which justified the dissolution of marriage in a case filed by Ramjanbi, first wife of the appellant Yusufpatel Patil, reported LiveLaw.

Patil had married Ramjanbi in July 2014 in Bengaluru as per Sharia law. He contracted a second marriage shortly after the first one.

Following, the first wife Ramjanbi filed a suit in the lower court, seeking dissolution of marriage on the grounds of cruelty and desertion. She also alleged that she along with her parents were manhandled by the husband's family.

Patil then move the High Court, saying that he loved his first wife, who is a respondent in the case. The only reason he agreed for the second marriage was because of the pressure his parents had mounted on him.

In defence of his second marriage, Patil further said that under the Sharia law, a Mohammaden can have more than one wife and this does not amount to cruelty, nor constitute a ground for opposing restitution of conjugal rights, reported the media.

However, the bench dismissed his statement and stated: "Merely because an act is lawful, it does not per se become justifiable in married life. Contracting a second marriage by a Muslim may be lawful, but it more often than not, causes enormous cruelty to the first wife justifying her claim for divorce."

Also Read: UP: Police Invoke National Security Act Against Three In Connection With Murder Of 9-Yr-Old In Agra

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian