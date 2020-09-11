Delhi: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha Tears Up Slum Demolition Notice, Party Condemns Centre's Move

The AAP government has condemned Centre's August 31 notice ordering the removal of 48,000 slum dwellings situated along Delhi's railway tracks within three months. The party said it will move to the Supreme Court against it and move the battle to the streets.

The Supreme Court has also stopped any other court from passing a stay order on their removal, reported NDTV.

Condemning the Centre's move, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha tore eviction notices sent to them, saying that no one will be displaced 'till Kejriwal is alive'.

"Till Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is alive, no slum dweller in Delhi will be displaced" and asserted that he is making a full proof plan of action for them which will ensure that none of their houses is demolished," Chadha was quoted.

Without giving alternative houses and rehabilitation, no slum dweller's house will be demolished in Delhi, he added. The capital's BJP cell, however, rubbished all the allegations saying nothing can be more condemnable than the opposition party's attack on the top court's order.

Chadha alleged that the BJP is also issuing notices, threatening to demolish the house of the people living in these areas within this month.

He said the notices are not just against humanity but also illegal, aversing the basic principle of the Constitution which allows every citizen to have a life with dignity.

Delhi's BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the state government has never fought for these 48,000 people living in shanties. "Even now when they can help them by giving alternative accommodation in the form of over 50,000 Rajiv Ratan Housing Scheme lying vacant, we find AAP leaders like Raghav Chadha, instead of getting accommodation allotted to them, are trying to mislead them on legal procedure," the media quoted Kapoor as saying.

On Thursday, CM Arvind Kejriwal met officials to discuss the possible rehabilitation/ alternative housings of these people living along Delhi's railway tracks.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Four COVID-19 Patients Die After Oxygen Cylinder Shortage