Protesting Farmers Clang Utensils During PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

The protests against the three central farm laws continue to intensify, with large groups of farmers at Singhu and Ghazipur borders clanging utensils during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', on Sunday, December 27. The protest took place at three spots - Singhu border, Faridkot (Punjab) and Rohtak (Haryana).

Farmers protesting at Singhu border banged utensils while marching and chanting slogans against the Central government.

Farmers at Singhu border have started banging utensils. pic.twitter.com/bAchNd9YA1 — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) December 27, 2020

After the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) asked its activists to march towards Delhi on December 26-27, many farmers from Mansa, Bhatinda, Barnala, Sangrur and Patiala left in trolleys, buses and private cars, The Indian Express reported. The union had appealed to the citizens to beat 'thalis' to drown out the month's radio programmer.

#Verified



👉Farmers bang utensils/thali during

PM Modi's #MannKiBaat



👉This is at Singhu Border



👉All TV channels showed Mann Ki baat, No channel showed this



👉Longer & better quality videos on https://t.co/qJDCYhAeWQ#FarmersProtestDelhi2020 pic.twitter.com/R7ytiC3BFO — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) December 27, 2020

The "Delhi-Chalo" march by farmers has been continuing for more than a month, with thousands of farmers camping at the borders of Delhi, demanding that the farm laws be scrapped.

In his last month's radio program, on November 29, three days after the farmers started their protest, Modi had spoken of the farm laws and its benefits to the farmers. It drew massive criticism not only from the farmers but from the opposition parties, questioning the possibility of repealing the farm laws when Modi is backing them.

Also Read: Oxford COVID Vaccine Possibly First To Get Indian Regulator's Nod For Emergency Use