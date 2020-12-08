Protest and injustice

Preamble To The Constitution Read At Singhu Border

On December 4, the protesting farmers called a nationwide shutdown on December 8 saying that they will block all roads to the capital.

Pallavi Sharma
Delhi   |   8 Dec 2020 12:27 PM GMT
Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Pallavi Sharma

The preamble to the Constitution of India was read and explained at the farmers' protest site, Singhu Border in Delhi. The farmers have been agitating against the new farm laws passed by the Centre for over nine days. The protests have been going on since November 27 on the Delhi-Haryana border.

