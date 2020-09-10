Protest and injustice

Portland: Police Arrest 11 As Clashes Erupt Again During Protests Against Racism, Police Brutality

For nearly three months, Portland has seen nightly protests against racism and police brutality, which were sparked by the death of George Floyd.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   10 Sep 2020 11:40 AM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Portland: Police Arrest 11 As Clashes Erupt Again During Protests Against Racism, Police Brutality

Image Credits: pdx law grrrl/Twitter, Portland Police Bureau/Facebook

Following clashes between protesters and police in Portland early on Wednesday, September 9, police arrested 11 people. Protests have been taking place in Oregon city against racism and police brutality for over 100 days.

On Tuesday night, protesters gathered at the site of the Saturday Market and marched in the street to the area of Transit Police Department offices. According to the police, the protesters hurled "projectiles" at the officers during the protests that went on till Wednesday.

The officers began dispersing the protesters after many continued to march around in the streets and threw projectiles such as eggs and water bottles at the officers.

While the Portland police said they used some munitions to control the crowd, they added that they did not use CS gas, the main component of tear gas.

While the cops did not mention any injuries, they said they arrested 11 people on charges of interfering with a peace officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and attempting escape.

For nearly three months, Portland has seen nightly protests against racism and police brutality, which were sparked by the death of George Floyd. Floyd, a Black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd's death had sparked 'Black Lives Matter' protests across the globe.

The protests have often targeted police buildings and federal buildings. Some demonstrators have also called for reductions in police budgets. However, some members of the Black community and the city's Mayor have decried the violence stating that it's counterproductive.

Meanwhile, to safeguard federal property, President Donald Trump sent more than 100 federal agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; a move which further fuelled the protests.

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian