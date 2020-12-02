Lakhs Of People Across World Sign Petitions At Change.org To Show Support To Protesting Farmers

The ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's three amendments in the farm laws has shaken the national conscience. Arriving in a convoy of tractors and on foot, thousands of farmers braved water cannons, tear gas and lathi-charge by the Police at various border points of the national capital.

The demonstrations have also gained momentum across the world, with lakhs of people coming forward via digital medium, in solidarity with the farmers.

Netizens took to the petition site, Change.org, to voice their concern in support of farmers and the protests that have shaken the national conscience. Over the last two days, more than 2,00,000 people have signed petitions seeking justice, and the number is increasing rapidly. Majorly, the movement was started by Indian nationals living in the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.

The petitions have been addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Speaking to The Logical Indian, Nida Hasan, country director of Change.org, said that the growing number of petitions is a ray of hope for significant change.

"It's heartening to see people getting on Change.org to express solidarity with protesting farmers. Hundreds of petitions have started on the issue by citizens of India, and some even by Indians resident abroad. Change.org, as a people's platform, consistently reflects concerns of citizens, which is true of the farmer's stir as well. It's clear that this is a movement showing the power of technology leveraged effectively by people. I hope that both sides listen to reason, and the standoff is resolved peacefully through mutual dialogue."

Nearly 120 petitions were filed on the issue, most of them by Indian nationals in these countries. Of them, the biggest petition was started by the American Sikh Council, with over 50,000 signatories in the last three days. Another petition filed by Prabhjot Singh, a UK resident, has also received 50,000 supporters.

Another petition titled 'Justice for farmers of India', started by Canada-based Gina Takhar on Saturday, has gained paramount importance. In her petition, Gina emphasised on the importance of farmers, the current miserable state of farmers.

Many petitions also seek the release of Navdeep Singh, who was charged with attempt to murder, after he climbed atop police van to close the water cannon that was being blasted at farmers amid the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Many petitions have also demanded the Indian government to provide a Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers for their produce, and declare the use of water cannons by the authorities in winters as illegal. One petition also demanded the Indian media to report the issue without any biases.

Mindy Athwal's petition started from Wolverhampton in the UK, and has received more than 30,000 signatures, and a similar number of people have signed the petition started by Parminder Brar, a resident of Canada.

Over 10,000 citizens have signed the petition started by Ravinder Uppal, a resident of Birmingham, UK. The US-based Kiran Badesha has received over 4,000 signatures in support of farmers.

All of them have underlined the value of farmers and the gravity of the current situation. They have brought the government's attention towards the much needed peaceful dialogue, the establishment of grievance redressal mechanism, inclusion of the MSP clause in writing and release of farmers booked during demonstrations.

