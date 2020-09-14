"Our Laws, Society, Values Don't Recognize Same-Sex Marriage": Centre To Court

Opposing the plea filed before the Delhi high court seeking recognition and registration of same-sex marriages under The Hindu Marriage Act, 1956, the Centre said that marriage between same-sex couple was 'not permissible' as it is not recognized by 'our laws, legal system, society and our values'.

Representing the Centre, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta said that if this will be granted, it would run contrary to the statutory provisions which are already in place in the society, reported NDTV.

"Unless court does violence to various laws, this cannot be done," he added.

The bench comprising Chief Justice of the Delhi high court DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan was hearing the petition filed by Abhijit Iyer Mitra and others, that stated the same-sex marriages were not being registered due to the absence of any declaration.

It was argued that the Supreme Court has already ruled that there is no legal bar on homosexual relationships, and therefore, denial of registration is violative of the right to equality and right to life.

The court adjourned the case to October 21 while asking petitioner counsel to bring on record the facts and instances where persons are denied registration. However, the counsel for the petitioner said that affected people were not coming forward themselves as they feared retaliation and hence a plea was preferred.

