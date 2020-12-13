Protest and injustice

"No Farmers, No Food": 9-Yr-Old Climate Activist Licypriya Kangujam Joins Farmers' Protest

While interacting with farmers, Kangujam urged them to stop stubble burning, given its hazardous effects on the environment and increase in air pollution.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   13 Dec 2020 11:21 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Abhishek M
No Farmers, No Food: 9-Yr-Old Climate Activist Licypriya Kangujam Joins Farmers Protest

Credits: Twitter

Showing solidarity with the protesting farmers in Delhi against the government's new farm laws, a 9-year-old climate and environmental activist, Licypriya Kangujam, has come out and said that climate activists across the world are with them.

She has been posting videos and images of protesting farmers on her Twitter account ever since the protest started. "Hope my voice will reach all over the world. No farmers, no food. No justice, no rest," the activist wrote on Twitter along with a video in solidarity with farmers.

Kangujam said that she met children, who are present at the protest site and have spent the last few days in this cold freezing temperature with their parents and grandparents in the middle of the highway at Singhu Border.

While interacting with farmers, Kangujam urged them to stop stubble burning, given its hazardous effects on the environment and increase in air pollution. She said that farmers are the biggest victims of the climate changes, as droughts, floods, locusts, typhoons are destroying their crops.

"Thousands of farmers are dying every year. Our leaders must listen to the voice of the farmers. We want climate justice for our farmers and also should take out a permanent solution to solve the ongoing farmers' crisis at the earliest," NDTV quoted her as saying.

December 11 being the fifth anniversary of the Paris agreement, Kangujam also talked about global strikes against climate change.

Also Read: Delhi: Self-Proclaimed Hindutva Leader Threatens Of Violence If Farmers' Protest Don't End By December 17

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

contributor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian