"No Farmers, No Food": 9-Yr-Old Climate Activist Licypriya Kangujam Joins Farmers' Protest

Showing solidarity with the protesting farmers in Delhi against the government's new farm laws, a 9-year-old climate and environmental activist, Licypriya Kangujam, has come out and said that climate activists across the world are with them.

She has been posting videos and images of protesting farmers on her Twitter account ever since the protest started. "Hope my voice will reach all over the world. No farmers, no food. No justice, no rest," the activist wrote on Twitter along with a video in solidarity with farmers.

Hope my voice will reach all over the world.



No farmers, No food.



No justice, No rest.#FightFor1Point5 #FarmersProtests #ActNow pic.twitter.com/nTHiqxSYs2 — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) December 12, 2020

Kangujam said that she met children, who are present at the protest site and have spent the last few days in this cold freezing temperature with their parents and grandparents in the middle of the highway at Singhu Border.

Met with children who are spending last 14 days in this cold freezing temperature with their parents and grandparents at farmers protest site in the middle of the highway at Sanghu Border. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XXE38Og6Ro — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) December 12, 2020

While interacting with farmers, Kangujam urged them to stop stubble burning, given its hazardous effects on the environment and increase in air pollution. She said that farmers are the biggest victims of the climate changes, as droughts, floods, locusts, typhoons are destroying their crops.



"Thousands of farmers are dying every year. Our leaders must listen to the voice of the farmers. We want climate justice for our farmers and also should take out a permanent solution to solve the ongoing farmers' crisis at the earliest," NDTV quoted her as saying.

December 11 being the fifth anniversary of the Paris agreement, Kangujam also talked about global strikes against climate change.

