Protest and injustice

Dozens Of Farmers Slaughtered, Beheaded In Nigeria By Boko Haram

The terrorist organisation said that the attack was waged to seek revenge from villagers who seized the organisation's fighters and handed them over to the authorities.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   3 Dec 2020 12:02 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
Dozens Of Farmers Slaughtered, Beheaded In Nigeria By Boko Haram

Credits: Twitter

At least 110 rice farmers were slaughtered and beheaded in northeast Nigeria's Borno state. The Nigeria-based terrorist organisation, Boko Haram, has claimed responsibility for the brutal massacre.

The group said the attack was waged to seek revenge from villagers who seized the organisation's fighters and handed them over to the authorities.

The attack took place earlier this week, on Sunday, in the village of Koshobe near the city of Maiduguri, Borno state's capital. Initially, the search team recovered 43 bodies, and the number increased the following days. The terrorist organisation later released a video claiming responsibility.

Borno state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, attended the burial in the nearby village of Zabarmari for the recovered bodies. The toll is expected to rise as the search operation continues.

According to reports, the assailants tied up the agricultural workers and slit their throats. The victims were among labourers from Sokoto state in north-west Nigeria, who had travelled to the north-east to find work.

UN's humanitarian coordinator in the Nigeria, Edward Kallon cited some reports to the media, stating that Boko Haram might have kidnapped several women and their children, and has called for their immediate release."I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice," Kallon added.

Condemning the attack, Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari said these senseless killings wounded the entire country.

Also Read: Live-in Relationship Between Two Adults Not Offence, Can Live Without Family Interference: Allahabad HC

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian