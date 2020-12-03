Dozens Of Farmers Slaughtered, Beheaded In Nigeria By Boko Haram

At least 110 rice farmers were slaughtered and beheaded in northeast Nigeria's Borno state. The Nigeria-based terrorist organisation, Boko Haram, has claimed responsibility for the brutal massacre.

Zabarmari: @ProfZulum leads horrified kinsmen to bury 43 farmers killed by Boko Haram



... Death toll still uncertain https://t.co/9n2OxuFNbH pic.twitter.com/VRRuDQCl1H — Governor Borno (@GovBorno) November 29, 2020

The group said the attack was waged to seek revenge from villagers who seized the organisation's fighters and handed them over to the authorities.



The attack took place earlier this week, on Sunday, in the village of Koshobe near the city of Maiduguri, Borno state's capital. Initially, the search team recovered 43 bodies, and the number increased the following days. The terrorist organisation later released a video claiming responsibility.

Borno state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, attended the burial in the nearby village of Zabarmari for the recovered bodies. The toll is expected to rise as the search operation continues.



According to reports, the assailants tied up the agricultural workers and slit their throats. The victims were among labourers from Sokoto state in north-west Nigeria, who had travelled to the north-east to find work.

UN's humanitarian coordinator in the Nigeria, Edward Kallon cited some reports to the media, stating that Boko Haram might have kidnapped several women and their children, and has called for their immediate release."I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice," Kallon added.

Condemning the attack, Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari said these senseless killings wounded the entire country.

