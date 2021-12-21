Nagaland Unanimously Passes Resolution To Repeal AFSPA In Aftermath Of Dec 4 Killings

The Nagaland Assembly on Monday (December 20) unanimously passed the resolution demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, stating that the entire Naga society has voiced the concern.

"This House must sound the desire of the people. The people have demanded to repeal this undemocratic and draconian law," The Indian Express quoted the Rio as saying.

The following resolution was passed during the 10th session of the Thirteenth Nagaland Legislative assembly:@dipr_nagaland pic.twitter.com/JEhzB1jLKy — MyGov Nagaland (@MyGovNagaland) December 20, 2021

Aftermath Of December 4 Killings



The resolution was accepted in a special session held after the deadly security ambush on December 4, killing 14 civilians in Oting in the Mon district.

The Act gives special powers to the Indian Army that can be imposed by the central government of the Governor of the state to maintain the public order once the area is declared 'disturbed', and arrest people without a warrant and even allow the use of arms.

Protests By People

After the December 4 incident, calls for revoking AFSPA grew across the state. Several protests and rallies have been carried out in Kohima and other districts, with the cabinet recommending the law's repeal.

Nagaland and the Naga people have always opposed #AFSPA. It should be repealed. — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) December 6, 2021

Abuse Of Power Resulted In Massacre



Reportedly, the house observed a two-minute silence for the deceased before beginning the special session. Calling the incident the 'massacre in Oting', the legislatures demanded the revocation and an apology from the concerned authority. The assembly also urged to take stringent actions against those who perpetrated the violence.

During the session, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton said that the security forces had abused power and immunity for years, severely affecting the residents. The minister requested the central government to discuss with the state government before declaring it as a 'disturbed area'.

Patton said that the state government has opposed declaring Nagaland as a disturbed area because law and order have been good and adhered to for years. In addition, several rounds of peace talks have taken place in the right direction and will lead to an adequate solution to resolve the Naga political issue, he added.

