Meghalaya Unrest: Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui Resigns Amid Protests Over Ex-Militant's Death

Former militant of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) Cherishterfield Thangkhiew was killed in counter-firing with the police on Sunday, August 15.

Following this, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui resigned from his post. He requested Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to accept his resignation, considering the gravity of the situation that erupted after Thangkhiew's death, The Indian Express reported.

Expressing his astonishment over Thangkhiew's death, Rymbui asked the government for a judicial inquiry to reveal the truth of the incident.

Ex-Militant Involved In IED blast

Thangkhiew was allegedly involved in an IED blast on August 13, injuring two people, and was killed in cross-firing during the operation conducted by forces.

Family Alleges Fake Encounter

Thangkhiew's death created outrage among the local residents after the family accused the police of a fake encounter and murdering Thangkhiew. Hundreds of people attended his funeral procession in Shillong. The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has put up banners demanding justice for him.

Curfew Imposed

The situation aggravated after people pelted stones and broke law and order.

Some unidentified people threw petrol bombs at the residence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. A vehicle was also attacked, resulting in serious injury to the driver.

Images of miscreants masked and dressed in black were widely circulated on social media. They drove around the city and shouted slogans.

A black car was also set on fire. An anonymous government official told the media that the vehicles belonged to the police personnel. As soon as it was attacked, they ran away from the spot.

Later, the administration imposed a two-day curfew in the capital. Mobile internet services were also shut down in several parts of the state after reports of vandalism and arson, the media reported.

Assam People Advised Not To Travel

As per the latest updates, the Assam police has urged the people to avoid travelling to Shillong until the curfew is revoked.

