HeroCaste discrimination
Meghalaya Unrest: Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui Resigns Amid Protests Over Ex-Militants Death

Credits: Twitter (James) 

Protest and injustice
The Logical Indian Crew

Meghalaya Unrest: Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui Resigns Amid Protests Over Ex-Militant's Death

Meghalaya,  16 Aug 2021 9:56 AM GMT

Writer : Devyani Madaik | 

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Ex-militant Cherishterfield Thangkhiew’s death created outrage among the local residents of Shillong after his family accused the police of a fake encounter and murdering him. Hundreds of people attended his funeral procession and demanded justice for him.

Former militant of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) Cherishterfield Thangkhiew was killed in counter-firing with the police on Sunday, August 15.

Following this, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui resigned from his post. He requested Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to accept his resignation, considering the gravity of the situation that erupted after Thangkhiew's death, The Indian Express reported.

Expressing his astonishment over Thangkhiew's death, Rymbui asked the government for a judicial inquiry to reveal the truth of the incident.

Ex-Militant Involved In IED blast

Thangkhiew was allegedly involved in an IED blast on August 13, injuring two people, and was killed in cross-firing during the operation conducted by forces.

Family Alleges Fake Encounter

Thangkhiew's death created outrage among the local residents after the family accused the police of a fake encounter and murdering Thangkhiew. Hundreds of people attended his funeral procession in Shillong. The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has put up banners demanding justice for him.

Curfew Imposed

The situation aggravated after people pelted stones and broke law and order.

Some unidentified people threw petrol bombs at the residence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. A vehicle was also attacked, resulting in serious injury to the driver.

Images of miscreants masked and dressed in black were widely circulated on social media. They drove around the city and shouted slogans.

A black car was also set on fire. An anonymous government official told the media that the vehicles belonged to the police personnel. As soon as it was attacked, they ran away from the spot.

Later, the administration imposed a two-day curfew in the capital. Mobile internet services were also shut down in several parts of the state after reports of vandalism and arson, the media reported.

Assam People Advised Not To Travel

As per the latest updates, the Assam police has urged the people to avoid travelling to Shillong until the curfew is revoked.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Meghalaya Unrest 
Cherishterfield Thangkhiew 
Lahkmen Rymbui 
Conrad Sangma 
Shillong 
