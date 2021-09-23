Maharashtra Bank Employee Unions Demand Employment, Security; Warn Of All-India Protest

The employee unions of the Bank of Maharashtra staged a protest in the city on Wednesday, September 22, at the head office of the Bank of Maharashtra, urging the government to meet the demands they have been voicing for a long time.

The members have questioned the authorities for keeping the jobs in the bank sector unfilled despite several vacancies. They have requested the recruitment of staff, withdrawal of administrative transfer policy and security arrangements at bank branches and ATMs, The Indian Express reported.

The unions included All India Bank of Maharashtra Employees Federation (AIBOMEF), Bank of Maharashtra Karmachari Mahasangh (BOMKM), Bank of Maharashtra Karmachari Sena (BOMKS) and Mahabank Navnirman Sena (MNS), the media reported.

The head of the United Forum of Employees of the Bank of Maharashtra said that employees were doing their best despite the uncertainty everyone is surrounded by (pandemic and privatisation). The contribution is notable from the profits the bank is making.

However, the authority is not recruiting the clerical staff, he informed. The vacancies left due to employees' resignations, retirements, promotions, and unfortunate deaths are unfilled.

"As a result, there is stress on employees when it comes to customer service. There are limitations on employees providing good service. So, it is important to recruit clerical staff," the convener said, reported The Indian Express.

