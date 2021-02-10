Protest and injustice

Kerala: Public Service Commission Rank Holders Intensify Protests Over Alleged Backdoor Appointments

Two PSC rank holders tried to set themselves on fire, in front of the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. However, the police foiled their attempt.

The Public Service Commission or PSC rank holders have intensified protests amid the ongoing row over the alleged backdoor appointment in government jobs in Kerala.

On Tuesday, February 9, PSC Last Grade candidates held a 'shayana pradakshinam' (rolling on the ground) protest in Kannur, reported The News Minute.

On Monday two PSC rank holders had attempted to set themselves on fire, in front of the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. However, the police foiled their attempt, but the issue has garnered attention amid the ongoing allegations of backdoor appointments.

The two men were identified to Priju (rank 954) from Wayanad, and Praveen Kumar (354) from Thiruvananthapuram threatened to take their own lives during the protest. The police detained the two men but set them free later. But the protests turned violent as the police started to disperse other protesters from the spot.

The protest comes days after the allegation that former CPI(M) member MB Rajesh's wife R Ninitha was 'illegally' appointed as Assistant Professor in the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, had sparked a row. The opposition parties have been staging protests against this appointment since then. The issue was brought to light by the members in the interview board.

On Monday, a voice clip, claiming to be of solar scam accused Saritha S Nair, had surfaced. The woman can be heard talking about the 'backdoor appointments' that have happened with her help. In the audio, the person can be heard claiming that four persons were appointed in 'Arogya Keralam', a state government project, with her help. This has also kicked up a row. However, Saritha later alleged that the voice clip is fake.

According to media reports, the group of Last Grade PSC rank holders had been protesting since January 26. The validity of their rank list published in 2017 is only up to June 2021. The protesters are demanding to extend the validity of their rank by six more months.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Dr K Thomas Isaac alleged that the protests were triggered by the congress-led opposition. He said that the opposition has misled the candidates by telling them that everyone who comes in the rank list will get a job. As per the procedure, apart from passing the exam, the candidates should undergo vetting by the police including other verification procedures, he said.

