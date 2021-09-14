All section
Nuns In Kerala Walks Out At Mass Gathering After Priest Makes Anti-Muslim Remarks

Image Credits: The News Minute

Kerala,  14 Sep 2021 9:41 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

A group of four nuns in Kuruvilangad, Kerala, walked out from Sunday's holy mass gathering, protesting against anti-Muslim comments made by Father Rajeev during a prayer service.

A group of four nuns in Kuruvilangad, Kerala, walked out from Sunday's holy mass gathering, protesting against anti-Muslim comments made by Father Rajeev during a prayer service held on Sunday.

The Nuns addressed the media on September 13, Sunday told that Father Rajeev, a priest who belongs to the 3rd Order Regular of Saint Francis of Penance, delivered a speech against Muslims during a prayer service at a chapel inside the St Francis Mission Home at Kuravilangad on Sunday told the gathering not to buy goods from Muslims shops and not eat food like biryani, reported Deccan Herald.

Nuns Standing Against Objectionable Remarks

The four nuns are Anupama Kelamangalathuveliyil, Alphy Pallasseril, Ancitta Urumbil and Josephine Viloonickal. The same group of nuns earlier also protested in 2018 in Kochi, demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco in a rape case.

"Priest on Sunday made comments in support of the Pala Bishop who coins the term like Narcotic Jihad and Love Jihad before a speech that started the talk for communalism, and this is not the first time he had said so earlier as well he had made objectionable remarks regarding Muslims. Today, we couldn't stop ourselves, and two of us walked out of the mass gathering," said a Nun.

Bishop Kallarangatt had earlier said in a small town in Pala in a church gathering last Wednesday, September 9, that Muslims are subjected to 'Narcotic Jihad' in the state, which involves spoiling the life of children and teenagers who are non-Muslims and making them addicted to drugs.

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijan said that there was no need to bring religion into this matter and leader of opposition VD Satheesan condemned the remarks, saying that there is no gender, caste or religion for crimes targeting one particular community is wrong.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Dalit Sarpanch, Family Assaulted By Upper Caste Panchayat Member On I-Day

Writer : Abbas Rizvi
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Abbas Rizvi
Kerala 
Communalism 
Nuns 

