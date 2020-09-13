Journalist Anand Dutta was beaten up by the police on Saturday at Morabadi Maidan in Ranchi district in Jharkhand while he was at the vegetable market with his wife. According to the local Hindi newspaper, Dutta was slapped and abused in front of the public. The reason behind the act is unknown.



Senior Station Inspector (SSI) Mohan Mehta slapped Dutta in the vegetable market. Dutta said that he clearly told Mehta that he had come to buy vegetables in the market. Mehta questioned Dutta for the carry bag, to which he said it was with the wife who had gone a few meters ahead to buy essentials.

Following, the inspector suddenly started hurling abuses and thrashing Dutta, held him with his collar and took him to the station in a PCR.

Dutta said he was brutally thrashed in the station as well and was called names. The incident came into light after other local reporters were informed about the incident. Dutta was later released after reporters approached the police department.

The Press Club of Ranchi has now asked the Senior Superintendent of Police to look into the matter and press charges against SSI Mehta. SSP has assured of initiating an investigation into the matter.

Anand is a well-known freelance journalist, and works for various leading publications including The Print, News Click, and has earlier worked for Firstpost, Live Hindustan and so forth. He is known for his fearless ground reporting.

This is yet another attack on a journalist, after multiple reports recorded across the country, where they have been assaulted, investigated and detained by local authorities, without any prior reason and warrant.

