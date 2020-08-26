Protest and injustice

'Would Take A Miracle For Him To Walk': Family Attorney Of Black Man Shot By US Cops

Attorney Ben Crump said that the 29-year-old was in surgery, and the bullets severed his spinal cord and shattered his vertebrae.

The Logical Indian Crew
Others/World   |   26 Aug 2020 12:32 PM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: CAIR MN/Twitter

The family attorney of Jacob Blake, the black man who was shot multiple times by police in Wisconsin, has said that the Jacob is paralyzed and it would "take a miracle" for him to walk again. He called for the officer who opened fire to be arrested.

The shooting of Blake on Sunday, August 23, in Kenosha was captured on cellphone video. Months after the protests against the murder of African-American George Floyd, this incident has yet again ignited new protests over racial injustice in several cities.

"They shot my son seven times, seven times like he didn't matter," said Blake's father. "But my son matters. He's a human being and he matters."

Attorney Ben Crump said that the 29-year-old was in surgery, and the bullets severed his spinal cord and shattered his vertebrae. Reportedly, there were also damage to organs.

"It's going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake Jr. to ever walk again," India Today quoted Crump as saying.

Meanwhile, in the US city of Kenosha, two people have been killed and one injured during the third night of unrest. Police have given no information on who was involved in the current shooting.

The protests still continue. People have defied emergency curfews in the city to join protests, which have turned into unrest and led to violence.

Also Read: United States: Protests Erupt After Kenosha Cops Shoot Black Man In Back, Curfew Imposed

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

