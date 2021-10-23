Haryana: Muslims Offering Namaz Disrupted By Group Due To Clash Over Prayer Site

A crowd in Gurgaon created a stir on Friday, October 22, and shouted slogans at Muslims who were offering their daily prayers (Namaz) on private property.

The group, including the Bajrang Dal workers, claimed that the Muslims were offering prayers outdoors on government-owned land, and demanded them to either stop or move indoors, NDTV reported.

They shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans during the protest and held placards reading 'stop namaz in open spaces' or 'offer namaz in mosques'.

The tensions have been seen in various sectors of Gurgaon, including's Sector 12-A and Sector 47. The protests have been ongoing for weeks. The video clips of the incident went viral on social media, and a heavy deployment of police could be seen in the area.

The locals of the area claim that several miscreants or 'Rohingya refugees' commit crimes under the disguise of offering prayers.

A local lawyer and a former BJP leader, Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, was also part of the group and argued with the cops. Reportedly, Bhardwaj was an advocate for the Jamia Milia shooter, who was arrested by the Gurgaon Police giving communal speeches.

The police were successful in dispersing the crowd after they assured to resolve the dispute.

According to the report, in both sectors, the Muslims were offering prayers in one of the 37 areas recognised and allowed by the district administration. The sites were chosen in 2018 when a dispute erupted between Hindus and Muslims regarding the same.

Speaking on the matter, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar said that everyone had a right to pray, but that should not become an obstacle for other people and 'block road traffic.'

"No one should hurt sentiments nor should anyone disrupt prayers... and if they are praying at designated sites, as suggested by the district administration, that should not be disrupted," the media quoted him as saying.

