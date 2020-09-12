Haryana Farmers Protest: Union Chief, 300 Others Booked For Damaging Public Property

A day after farmers clashed with cops during a protest in Haryana, Police on Friday, September 11, charged state Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni and 300 unidentified people for damaging public property and violating prohibitory orders.

On Thursday, hundreds of farmers had held a rally against the Centre's three agri-ordinances and blocked the national highway at Pipli in Kurukshetra district of Haryana for nearly two hours after police did not allow them to move to their rally venue amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Following this, three separate FIRs were registered at the Sadar police station in Thanesar on Friday.

"These FIRs have been registered against Gurnam Singh Charuni and several unknown people for unlawful assembly, causing damage to property and preventing government employees from performing their duty," SHO Naresh Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

The FIRs also include the charges for the violation of the National Highway Act and the Disaster Management Act, the SHO added.

Meanwhile, SHO Devinder Kumar stated that an attempt to murder charge was also added to the FIR as many farmers, on their tractors, tried to run over police personnel who were manning the barriers erected to stop them.

Amid the three ordinances introduce by the centre - the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 - various farmer organisations including Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) are demanding legislation to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP).

According to a report by The Indian Express, while police said that "mild force" was used to disperse the farmers when they tried to move to the rally venue, BKU's Gurnam Singh Chaduni said, "I don't know exactly how many farmers were injured in the lathicharge but I myself saw 2-3 farmers with head injuries and others with injuries on their legs."