Protest and injustice

Former Congress Corporator Among 60 More Arrested In Bengaluru Riots Connection

The Bengaluru police’s Central Crime Branch on Thursday made 60 more arrests in connection with August 11 riots in parts of the city. Among those arrested is the former Congress corporator Kaleem Pasha.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   14 Aug 2020 11:10 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Former Congress Corporator Among 60 More Arrested In Bengaluru Riots Connection

The Bengaluru police's Central Crime Branch on Thursday made 60 more arrests in connection with August 11 riots in parts of the city. Among those arrested is the former Congress corporator Kaleem Pasha. He is the former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator.

"Continuing arrests in D J Halli and KG Halli case, another 60 accused arrested, including Kaleem Pasha. A total number of arrests is now 206," India Today quoted the official sources.

Pasha is the husband of BBMP Nagavara Corporator Irshaad Begum and is said to have instigated the rioters. His role in violence is being investigated. Following, the opposition BJP condemned the Congress party.

The total number of arrests made now stand at 206. Speaking to The Print, Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad said that Pasha is a Congress strongman who fought against the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

According to the report, Pasha is believed to be close to being closely associated with Arshad, Congress' Sarvagnanagar MLA and former Karnataka Home Minister K.J. George.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bomai on Thursday said the role of SDPI behind the mob violence has come to light and investigation is underway.

On August 11, areas under Pulikeshi Nagar assembly constituency witnessed a violent mob torching vehicles, pelting stones and resorting to widespread arson. The riots were allegedly triggered by a 'communal' social media post.

Property of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and his family were targeted by the mob. 60 people were injured and over 300 vehicles were put on fire. Three persons were killed after police opened fire to douse the mob.

Also Read: Kerala: Landslide In Pettimudi Claim Lives Of 17 Children, CM Assures Provision Help To Affected

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian