Former Congress Corporator Among 60 More Arrested In Bengaluru Riots Connection

The Bengaluru police's Central Crime Branch on Thursday made 60 more arrests in connection with August 11 riots in parts of the city. Among those arrested is the former Congress corporator Kaleem Pasha. He is the former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator.

"Continuing arrests in D J Halli and KG Halli case, another 60 accused arrested, including Kaleem Pasha. A total number of arrests is now 206," India Today quoted the official sources.

Pasha is the husband of BBMP Nagavara Corporator Irshaad Begum and is said to have instigated the rioters. His role in violence is being investigated. Following, the opposition BJP condemned the Congress party.