Former Congress Corporator Among 60 More Arrested In Bengaluru Riots Connection

The Bengaluru police's Central Crime Branch on Thursday made 60 more arrests in connection with August 11 riots in parts of the city. Among those arrested is the former Congress corporator Kaleem Pasha. He is the former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator.
"Continuing arrests in D J Halli and KG Halli case, another 60 accused arrested, including Kaleem Pasha. A total number of arrests is now 206," India Today quoted the official sources.
Pasha is the husband of BBMP Nagavara Corporator Irshaad Begum and is said to have instigated the rioters. His role in violence is being investigated. Following, the opposition BJP condemned the Congress party.
Kalim Pasha , husband of @INCKarnataka corporator arrested. 4 senior functionaries of SDPI arrested .
The total number of arrests made now stand at 206. Speaking to The Print, Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad said that Pasha is a Congress strongman who fought against the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).
According to the report, Pasha is believed to be close to being closely associated with Arshad, Congress' Sarvagnanagar MLA and former Karnataka Home Minister K.J. George.
Home Minister Basavaraj Bomai on Thursday said the role of SDPI behind the mob violence has come to light and investigation is underway.
On August 11, areas under Pulikeshi Nagar assembly constituency witnessed a violent mob torching vehicles, pelting stones and resorting to widespread arson. The riots were allegedly triggered by a 'communal' social media post.
Property of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and his family were targeted by the mob. 60 people were injured and over 300 vehicles were put on fire. Three persons were killed after police opened fire to douse the mob.
