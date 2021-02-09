Former Civil Servants Propagating Misleading Narrative: Former Judges, Bureaucrats

A professed a group of retired judges and bureaucrats on Monday alleged that the former civil servants who wrote to Centre saying that injustice has been done to farmers are creating a misleading narrative.

The statement has come days after 75 former civil servants in an open letter to Centre said that a great injustice had been done to farmers protesting against the three farm laws. The signatories include former RAW chief Sanjeev Tripathi, ex-CBI director Nageshwar Rao, former DG of SSB and ex-police chief of Tripura B L Vohra and other 180 people, reported The Times of India.

The retired judges' group called 'Forum of Concerned Citizens' said that the government has never referred the genuine and real farmers as anti-nationals. "Even those indulging in criminality using farmers agitation as an opportunity have been handled with utmost restraint on Republic Day," the retired judges' group said.

The statement termed group of 75 former civil servants as 'politically motivated'. "Instead of provoking farmers against the government with a vision to improve their plight, the accountable group of retired civil servants who wrote an open letter should understand that there is in-built structural insufficiency which is keeping the Indian farmers poorer," the statement added.

The group hailed the Centre's move to suspend the three farm laws for 18 months, and legal affirmation on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and said there is no reason and rationale of clinging to the demand for cancellation of laws.

The signatories also include former Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Anil Deo Singh, former chief secretary of Kerala Anand Bose, former DGP of Jammu & Kashmir S P Vaid, retired Air Marshal Dushyant Singh and retired Air vice Marshal R P Mishra among others.