Farmers To Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Plan Hunger Strike On Dec 14

Farmers on Saturday, December 12, gave a call to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway, as they pledged to intensify the ongoing protest which started late November, seeking revocation of the three Central Farm laws. This comes a day after 32 protesting unions moved the Supreme Court against the government's controversial farm laws.

The apex court has already issued notices to the Centre on a batch of petitions challenging the laws.

Sunday's rally will be followed by a hunger strike on Monday, December 14, at Singhu border in Delhi, reported NDTV. The demonstrators plan to hold protests at district offices as well, and are expected to start at 11 am.

Security has been increased in the area given the protests, with over 4,000 police officers deployed in Gurgaon and Haryana to stop the farmers from seizing highways. "We're fully prepared to control the protests from escalating," a senior Gurugram cop told the media.



Haryana Deputy Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Saturday that talks between the protesting farmers and Centre concerning the new laws are likely to take place in another 24-48 hours,

He said he is hopeful the talks will prove fruitful, with both sides reaching a conclusive solution. Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has faced countless questions about his alliance with the BJP amid the mounting protests.

As per the latest updates, on Wednesday, December 16, the Supreme Court will hear three petitions related to the protests. One of the petitions filed by a Delhi student, stating that the protests have affected the emergency health services. The other two petitions are linked to the use of force on farmers amid the protest, seeking compensation for them, while the third an appeal to allow protesters to enter Delhi.

Several rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers have failed to resolve the deadlock. Protests against the farm laws have gained momentum across the world, with lakhs of people coming forward in solidarity with the farmers.

Also Read: 'Tukde-Tukde Gang Overtaking Farmers' Protest,' Claims Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad