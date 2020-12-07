Protest and injustice

Farmers' Protest: Wanted Terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma Spotted At London Rally, Pro-Khalistan Slogans Raised

Pamma is a wanted terrorist in India for his association with US-based secessionist group Sikhs for Justice, which has links with Pakistan.

Shubhendu Deshmukh (Digital Editor) 
Delhi   |   7 Dec 2020 8:26 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-12-07T14:39:30+05:30
Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Shubhendu Deshmukh
Farmers Protest: Wanted Terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma Spotted At London Rally, Pro-Khalistan Slogans Raised

Image Credits: News18.com

Pro-Khalistni flags were raised outside Indian Mission in London during a rally on Sunday organised in support of the farmers protesting at the Singhu border in Delhi.

The protest was coordinated by Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi. Heavy police were deployed outside the Indian High Commission as streets to London from Birmingham and Derby and other towns were filled with convoys of Sikh protesters. They flew the signature triangular yellow flags and carried banners in support of the farmers' agitation. Some groups raised pro-Khalistani slogans more vehemently than in support of farmers.

The rally that almost brought London to a halt saw familiar Khalistani advocate Paramjit Singh Pamma amongst a group of supporters wearing BabbarKhalsa t-shirts, reported News18.com. Pamma is a wanted terrorist in India for his association with US-based secessionist group Sikhs for Justice, which has links with Pakistan.

The protest comes days after 36 British MPs including some from Indian origin with links in Punjab asked the British foreign secretary to raise the issue with the Indian government, The Times Of India reported

Farmers in India are protesting for the 12 days at the Singhu Border in Delhi against the farm laws the Centre brought in September. Although pro-Khalistani sentiment was seen on one or two incident the farmer's agenda has largely been the revocation of three farm laws. The protests have so far been peaceful with no reports of violence. However, time and again the several media outlets and right-wing supporters have either cherry-picked a single incident and also passed on fake news.

Also Read: 'Will Return Khel Ratna If Black Laws Not Revoked': Boxer Vijender Singh Joins Farmers' Protest

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian