Farmers' Protest: Wanted Terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma Spotted At London Rally, Pro-Khalistan Slogans Raised

Pro-Khalistni flags were raised outside Indian Mission in London during a rally on Sunday organised in support of the farmers protesting at the Singhu border in Delhi.

The protest was coordinated by Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi. Heavy police were deployed outside the Indian High Commission as streets to London from Birmingham and Derby and other towns were filled with convoys of Sikh protesters. They flew the signature triangular yellow flags and carried banners in support of the farmers' agitation. Some groups raised pro-Khalistani slogans more vehemently than in support of farmers.

The rally that almost brought London to a halt saw familiar Khalistani advocate Paramjit Singh Pamma amongst a group of supporters wearing BabbarKhalsa t-shirts, reported News18.com. Pamma is a wanted terrorist in India for his association with US-based secessionist group Sikhs for Justice, which has links with Pakistan.

Khalistani terrorist Paramjeet Singh Pamma raising anti-India slogans in a Khalistani terror funded rally today in London. Pamma is in NIA most wanted list and involved with banned/designated terror group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) which is funded by Pakistan ISI. (Muted audio) pic.twitter.com/Wia3TT5NHD — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 6, 2020

The protest comes days after 36 British MPs including some from Indian origin with links in Punjab asked the British foreign secretary to raise the issue with the Indian government, The Times Of India reported

Farmers in India are protesting for the 12 days at the Singhu Border in Delhi against the farm laws the Centre brought in September. Although pro-Khalistani sentiment was seen on one or two incident the farmer's agenda has largely been the revocation of three farm laws. The protests have so far been peaceful with no reports of violence. However, time and again the several media outlets and right-wing supporters have either cherry-picked a single incident and also passed on fake news.

