Farmers Protest: Over 1,500 Farmers Gather To Mark 9 Months Of Protest At Singhu Border

Credits: The Indian Express 

Protest and injustice
Delhi,  27 Aug 2021 11:43 AM GMT

The two-day convention (Aug26-27) is to mark the completion of nine months of farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three farm laws.

More than 1,500 representatives of farm unions from across the country gathered at Delhi's Singhu border for a national convention that began on Thursday, August 26.

The two-day convention marks the completion of nine months of farmers' protest against the Centre's three farm laws, Financial Express reported.

During the convention, the unions discussed the intensification and expansion of the ongoing demonstrations, demanding the withdrawal of the laws and making minimum support price (MSP) mandatory.

"The main purpose is to focus on the need for collective leadership such that farmers own the cause and farmer groups lead in their region while connecting with others across the country," Jai Kisan Andolan spokesperson Ashutosh Mishra said, reported Outlook.

Besides, the convention has also provided a forum for farmers from various states, including Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, Telangana. The representative said that the withdrawal of the laws was not just limited to the small farmers in Punjab and Haryana, but the whole country, but the government hasn't shown any willingness.

Concrete Solution Awaited

In the past nine months, there have been numerous demonstrations from people supporting the government's decision and against it. Many prominent people held different views about the ongoing protests. While some called the demonstrations politically motivated, many claimed China and Pakistan fueled it. The politicians have been persistent that the three farm laws will benefit farmers, while the farmers claim otherwise.

The farmers have repeatedly reiterated that the laws would shut government agriculture markets eventually and deprive their right to minimum support price over a crop.

Several rounds of talks between the two parties have failed to resolve the deadlock. Protests against the farm laws have gained momentum worldwide, with lakhs of people coming forward in solidarity with the farmers.

