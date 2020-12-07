Protest and injustice

"We Have Brought Our Own Food": Farmers Refuse Lunch Offered By Centre During Meeting

"They offered us food, we denied and are having our langar, which we have brought with us," a farmer leader said.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   7 Dec 2020 1:48 PM GMT
Writer : Tamanna Sahoo | Editor : Prateek Gautam

Representatives of the farmers' organisations refused to eat lunch provided by the government on Thursday, December 3. The agitated farmers said "no" to the food offered by the centre and stuck to the langar that they brought.

Visuals from inside Vigyan Bhawan, where the meeting was held, showed the farmers' representatives assembled at a long table for lunch. Some were also seen sitting on the ground in a quiet corner.

"They offered us food, we denied and are having our langar, which we have brought with us," a farmer leader said.

