'Godi Media Lost Trust': Protesting Farmers On National News Channels

7 Dec 2020
Farmers have been openly opposing media channels, namely Republic TV, Zee News and Aaj Tak, during the farmers protest at Singhu border, Delhi. The response came after the media channels allegedly showed them in the wrong light.

"How can you gather a few old and uneducated people and try to grill them on the technicalities of a bill? We know how you will turn things around on us later. We saw it in the last few days," one of the protesters told News Laundry.

The farmers alleged that instead of paying attention to their concerns, the media outlets have blamed them. "The ones calling us Khalistani are the ones who are not Indian themselves."

"We are being failed at many levels. Governments are built on the trust of the people, but they have failed us. Security personnel is someone we should be able to trust but they have failed us. In such a case, the media is often the last and only resort, but they too have not just failed us and stabbed us in the back. While they say that truth is the first casualty of war or conflict, trust is also a major casualty," Karandeep Singh, a farmer told News Laundry.

