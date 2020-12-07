Farmers' Protest Enters Day 12, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Visits Singhu Border

Farmers' protest at Singhu border in Delhi entered 12th day on Monday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with minister's from his cabinet, paid a visit at the protest site and reviewed arrangements made for the protesting farmers.

"I haven't come here as CM but as a 'sevadar'. Farmers are in trouble today, and we should stand with them. AAP supports the December 8 Bharat Bandh, party workers will participate in it across the nation," Kejriwal said.



Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party supports the December 8 Bharat Bandh, and all the demands put forth by farmers, as the issues raised by them are valid. He informed that the Delhi Police, at the beginning of the protests, had sought permission to convert nine stadiums into jails, for which he was pressured as well, but did not sanction, reported Hindustan Times.



Roads/Borders Closed

As the sit-in protest continues, the Delhi Traffic Police has closed four borders including Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh. In a series of tweets, Traffic Police issued an advisory today, informing commuters about diverted routes.



Traffic Alert



The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 7, 2020

Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed.

The Chilla border on Noida link road and Ghaziabad border on NH 24 has been closed for traffic. According to the report, Delhi Police has advised people to avoid the link road NH 24 for coming to Delhi, and use Delhi–Noida Direct Flyway (DND).

NH 44 is closed on both sides. Alternative routes available are via Lumpur, Safiabad, Saboli borders.

Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road.

Tikri and Jharoda Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement.

Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers.

Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic.

Available Open Borders

As per the latest updates, the roads closed or diverted amid the protests in Delhi include:

Currently, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders are open.

As of now, the Centre and farmers' representatives have completed five rounds of talks, with Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Piyush Goyal representing the government. The sixth round of talks is scheduled to take place on December 9.

Reportedly, the farmers' representatives warned of intensifying their ongoing protest on Delhi's borders at the national level, if their demands will not be met. The farmer protests are raging across India as they continue to speak out against the recently passed farm bills.

Also Read: "Hindus Who Visit Church During Christmas Will Be Beaten Up": Right-Wing Group Warns In Assam