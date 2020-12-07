Farmers' Protest Enters Day 12, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Visits Singhu Border

Devyani Madaik
A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.
Farmers' protest at Singhu border in Delhi entered 12th day on Monday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with minister's from his cabinet, paid a visit at the protest site and reviewed arrangements made for the protesting farmers.
"I haven't come here as CM but as a 'sevadar'. Farmers are in trouble today, and we should stand with them. AAP supports the December 8 Bharat Bandh, party workers will participate in it across the nation," Kejriwal said.
Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party supports the December 8 Bharat Bandh, and all the demands put forth by farmers, as the issues raised by them are valid. He informed that the Delhi Police, at the beginning of the protests, had sought permission to convert nine stadiums into jails, for which he was pressured as well, but did not sanction, reported Hindustan Times.
As the sit-in protest continues, the Delhi Traffic Police has closed four borders including Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh. In a series of tweets, Traffic Police issued an advisory today, informing commuters about diverted routes.
Currently, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders are open.
As of now, the Centre and farmers' representatives have completed five rounds of talks, with Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Piyush Goyal representing the government. The sixth round of talks is scheduled to take place on December 9.
Reportedly, the farmers' representatives warned of intensifying their ongoing protest on Delhi's borders at the national level, if their demands will not be met. The farmer protests are raging across India as they continue to speak out against the recently passed farm bills.
Also Read: "Hindus Who Visit Church During Christmas Will Be Beaten Up": Right-Wing Group Warns In Assam
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.