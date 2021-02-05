Farmers' Protest: 140 Lawyers Urge Chief Justice Of India To Take Cognizance Of Internet Shutdowns At Delhi Borders

A group of 140 lawyers in a letter urged the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde to take cognizance of Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to restrict internet at various farmer protest sites in Delhi.

In a letter, the lawyers requested CJI to take up the matter suo motu and protect farmer's fundamental right to protest. The lawyers have also said that the SC should direct the Centre to "restrain from imposing further internet shutdowns at the protest sites and adjoining areas".

Furthermore, the letter said, "Action against the 200 locals who, as reports state, had engaged in the manhandling of protesters, and journalists at the Singhu Protest venue. Strict action against the journalists and the news channels who are spreading provocative content and fake rumours about the farmers and their protest."

Advocating that internet services are a part of freedom of speech they said: "gross misuse of power by the central government is hindering the protesters' from exercising their fundamental right conferred under Article 19 (1) (a) which had been upheld by the Supreme Court in....."

The letter also added "The 'state - of- the art' political scenario of the year 2021 is witnessing a paradigm shift wherein there has been incessant vilification and ostracisation of the protesting farmers. Aggravating the issue further, many mainstream media channels are determined to change their names from ' Farmers' or ' Annadatas' to 'Terrorists' or ' Khalistanis."

According to The Hindu, the letter has been written by prominent lawyers Sitwat Nabi and Abhisht Hela and other 140 law practitioner. The lawyers have also urged the CJI to set up a Commission of Enquiry to probe the Delhi Police's inertness in controlling the January 26 violence and also alleged that they were hand in gloves with the violent mob.

The farmers from across the nation and prominently from Haryana and Punjab have been protesting for over 70 days at three Delhi Borders against the three central farm laws.



On January 12 the Supreme Court of India had stayed the implementation of controversial laws and had framed a committee for redressal of farmers' issue.

